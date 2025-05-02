Living Well Homes Sells Azul Apartment Property in Phoenix for $37.1M

PHOENIX — Living Well Homes has completed the disposition of Azul, a multifamily community in Phoenix, to a private buyer for $37.1 million, or $163,436 per unit. Completed in 1986, Azul offers 227 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with an average unit size of 766 square feet and in-unit washers/dryers in most floor plans. The two-story, garden-style community features two swimming pools and a spa. Cliff David and Steve Gebing of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.