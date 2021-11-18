Livingston Street Capital Acquires 183-Unit Active Adult Community in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Atlas Point at Prestonwood in Carrollton totals 183 units.

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — An affiliate of private equity firm Livingston Street Capital has acquired Atlas Point at Prestonwood, a 183-unit active adult community in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with walk-in closets, granite countertops, hardwood-style flooring and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, outdoor lounge with a kitchen, salon, fitness center and a pet washing station. The seller was not disclosed.