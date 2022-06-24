REBusinessOnline

Livingston Street Capital Acquires 231-Unit Active Adult Community Near Philadelphia

Canvas-Valley-Forge-King-of-Prussia

Canvas Valley Forge in King of Prussia totals 231 units.

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA. — Livingston Street Capital, a private equity firm with offices in Radnor, Pa., and New York City, has acquired Canvas Valley Forge, a 231-unit active adult community located north of Philadelphia in King of Prussia. The property offers 147 one-bedroom units and 84 two-bedroom units. Indoor amenities include a fitness center, salon and spa, craft room, game room, library/media room, resident lounge, package room and concierge services. Outdoors, residents have access to a pool with a sundeck and hot tub, courtyard with grills and seating areas, a dog park with a washing station and a bocce ball court. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

