Livingston Street Capital Acquires 402-Unit Active Adult Portfolio in North Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

FORT WORTH AND DENTON, TEXAS — An affiliate of Livingston Street Capital has acquired a portfolio of two active adult communities totaling 402 units in North Texas. The properties include a 162-unit community in Fort Worth, which the firm has rebranded as The Spring at Silverton, and a 240-unit community in Denton, which the firm has rebranded as Sunstone Village. These assets bring Livingston’s active adult and independent living portfolio to nearly 600 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth market and more than 1,500 units nationally.

