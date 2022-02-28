Livingston Street Capital Acquires Multifamily Property in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLA. — An affiliate of Radnor, Penn.-based Livingston Street Capital has acquired Olea at Nocatee, a 175-unit, Class A multifamily property in Ponte Vedra Beach. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Built in 2020, Olea at Nocatee includes three three-story buildings and one one-story building. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with walk-in closets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood-style flooring. Community amenities include a resort-style pool with outdoor kitchen, fitness studio, craft room, library, media room and a golf cart rental service.

The property is located near Florida State Road A1A, Interstate 95 and Interstate 295. The property is located within the Nocatee Community Park, a master-planned community which features over 75 acres of parks, including extensive hiking trails, a concession building, dog park, tennis courts and greenways.