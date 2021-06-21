REBusinessOnline

Livingston Street Capital Buys 180-Unit Active Adult Community in Lewisville, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — An affiliate of private equity firm Livingston Street Capital has purchased a 180-unit active adult community located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The property, which was built in 2002 and renovated in 2018, has been rebranded as Haven of Lewisville Lake. Units feature granite countertops, individual washers and dryers and stainless steel appliances, as well as outdoor patios and plank flooring in select units. Amenities include a resort-style pool, heated spa, poolside lounge, resident clubhouse, game room and a 24/7 fitness center. Residents also have access to an onsite salon, massage therapist and shuttle services. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews