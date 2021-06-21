Livingston Street Capital Buys 180-Unit Active Adult Community in Lewisville, Texas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — An affiliate of private equity firm Livingston Street Capital has purchased a 180-unit active adult community located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The property, which was built in 2002 and renovated in 2018, has been rebranded as Haven of Lewisville Lake. Units feature granite countertops, individual washers and dryers and stainless steel appliances, as well as outdoor patios and plank flooring in select units. Amenities include a resort-style pool, heated spa, poolside lounge, resident clubhouse, game room and a 24/7 fitness center. Residents also have access to an onsite salon, massage therapist and shuttle services. The seller was not disclosed.