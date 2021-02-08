Livingston Street Capital Buys King City Senior Village Independent Living Property Near Portland

Located in King City, Ore., King City Senior Village offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, as well as duplex cottages, for seniors.

KING CITY, ORE. — An affiliate of Livingston Street Capital has acquired King City Senior Village, an independent living community in the Portland suburb of King City.

This is the first West Coast addition to the firm’s active adult and independent living portfolio. The property was recently renovated. The number of units and other details were not disclosed.

“We’re focused on identifying core, core-plus and light value-add communities throughout the country that facilitate the lifestyles today’s 55+ residents desire, based on our expertise in the active adult and independent living sectors,” says Peter Scola, founder and co-CEO of Livingston Street Capital. “King City Senior Village is well aligned with this strategy, due to its appealing location and established emphasis on providing a range of wellness-minded activities and engaging social programs.

“King City was originally established as an age-restricted community in the 1960s and maintained its reputation throughout the years as an ideal location for retirement. The property is situated in the picturesque Pacific Northwest, just 10 miles from downtown Portland, providing exceptional suburban living with easy access to the city.”

Located near several convenient retail amenities and the communities of Tigard, Beaverton and Portland, King City Senior Village consists of studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes, as well as duplex cottages.