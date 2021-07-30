Livingston Street Capital Sells Indiana Industrial Facility for $55.3M
COLUMBUS, IND. — Livingston Street Capital has sold a 393,817-square-foot industrial facility in Columbus, about 45 miles south of Indianapolis. Bridge Investment Group purchased the asset for $55.3 million. Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies USA LLC, part of the Faurecia Clean Mobility Group, occupies the property on a net-lease basis. Jason DeWitt, Brian Shanfeld, Ed Halaburt, Nick Franklin and Steve Okon of JLL represented Livingston Street Capital, which acquired the facility in November 2018.
