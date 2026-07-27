Livmark Communities Breaks Ground on 457-Unit Multifamily Project in Fort Collins, Colorado

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — Livmark Communities has broken ground on The Collins Apartments at Union Park, a 457-unit multifamily project in Fort Collins. Once complete, The Collins will feature 233 one-bedroom units, 160 two-bedroom apartments and 64 three-bedroom residences. Units will include quartz countertops, balconies, 36-inch bathtubs, kitchen islands, full-size washers and dryers, walk-in closets, luxury vinyl plank flooring and smart thermostats and locks.

Community amenities will include a clubhouse, fitness room with yoga studio, sauna, golf simulator, pool and hot tub with cabanas, turf lounge area with cornhole, rooftop decks facing the mountains, controlled access, locked bike storage, elevators, community-wide gig-speed WiFi and garages with EV charging. The all-electric design will also include solar panels.

The first units are slated for delivery in spring/summer 2027. Concord Summit Capital arranged a previously announced $115.5 million construction loan for the project.