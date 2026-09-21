Livmark, Hillside to Develop 185-Unit Multifamily Community in Longmont, Colorado

LONGMONT, COLO. — Livmark Communities and Hillside Commercial Group have started construction of Fielder at Fox Hill, an apartment and townhome property adjacent to Fox Hill Country Club golf course in Longmont. Landmark Construction Solutions is serving as general contractor and Greystar will manage the completed property. Construction activities began in June with initial site work and infrastructure improvements.

Slated for completion in fall 2027, Fielder at Fox Hill will feature 185 units, including townhomes with private yards and two-car garages, across 11 two- and three-story buildings. Community amenities will include a clubhouse, an indoor and outdoor fitness space, a pool and hot tub with cabanas, outdoor fire pits, bike racks and a repair station, a rentable kitchen and game area, coworking space, a sauna, dog wash, pocket parks and pergola areas, electric vehicle chargers in every garage and secure package lockers.