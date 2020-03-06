Lizzadro Properties Redevelops Suburban Chicago Building into Museum, Office Space

The Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art occupies nearly the entire first floor.

OAK BROOK, ILL. — Lizzadro Properties has completed the redevelopment of 1220 Kensington Road in Oak Brook. The building is now home to the Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art, which focuses on stone art. The Museum Plaza Professional Offices are located on the second floor. Lizzadro purchased the 1970s-era office building in the fall of 2015. Lizzadro now occupies a portion of the second-floor space for its family business operations. The remaining 13,600 square feet of space is being leased to other office users, including Skawski Law Offices LLC, Waddell & Reed Financial Advisory, AFIN Family Wealth Management and Sarantakis Law Group LTD. Only 900 square feet remain available for lease. Lizzadro worked with Wright Heerema Architects and Keeley Construction on the project.