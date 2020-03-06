REBusinessOnline

Lizzadro Properties Redevelops Suburban Chicago Building into Museum, Office Space

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

The Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art occupies nearly the entire first floor.

OAK BROOK, ILL. — Lizzadro Properties has completed the redevelopment of 1220 Kensington Road in Oak Brook. The building is now home to the Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art, which focuses on stone art. The Museum Plaza Professional Offices are located on the second floor. Lizzadro purchased the 1970s-era office building in the fall of 2015. Lizzadro now occupies a portion of the second-floor space for its family business operations. The remaining 13,600 square feet of space is being leased to other office users, including Skawski Law Offices LLC, Waddell & Reed Financial Advisory, AFIN Family Wealth Management and Sarantakis Law Group LTD. Only 900 square feet remain available for lease. Lizzadro worked with Wright Heerema Architects and Keeley Construction on the project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020