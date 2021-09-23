LJ Mainstreet Holdings Buys Grand Village Center Retail Property in Surprise, Arizona for $5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Eight tenants occupy the 25,653-square-foot Grand Village Center in Surprise, Ariz.

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Boros Investments has completed the disposition of Grand Village Center, a retail property located at 14273 and 14291 W. Grand Ave. in Surprise. LJ Mainstreet Holdings acquired the asset for $5 million.

The 25,653-square-foot Grand Village Center is fully leased to eight tenants, including Church for the Nations, Zona Communications, D’Ambrosio, Full Service Salon and Master Taco Restaurant.

The buyer also acquired two adjacent undeveloped land parcels from a different seller and plans to build additional retail buildings on the site.

Steve Julius, Jesse Goldsmith and Chase Dorsett of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.