LJC Completes Renovation of Horizon Therapeutics U.S. Headquarters Office in Deerfield, Illinois

Horizon’s renovated space includes several new amenities.

DEERFIELD, ILL. — Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC) has completed a full renovation of the office campus for Horizon Therapeutics in Deerfield, a northern suburb of Chicago. The U.S. headquarters for the Ireland-based biopharmaceutical company spans more than 650,000 square feet on 70 acres. Horizon purchased it in early 2020. LJC completed the renovation project in 10 months. Horizon tasked LJC with creating a space that reflected its refreshed brand. The company also sought out amenities for employee retention and recruiting, as well as flexible space for collaboration. New amenities include a coffee shop, full-service cafeteria, tech pub, multipurpose training center, fitness center, game lounge, outdoor terrace and pantries on each floor.