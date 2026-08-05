LJS Development Breaks Ground on 25-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Randolph, New Jersey

RANDOLPH, N.J. — LJS Development has broken ground on Sussex Woods, a 25-unit affordable housing project in the Northern New Jersey community of Randolph. Sussex Woods will feature five one-bedroom units, 12 two-bedroom residences and eight three-bedroom apartments. All units will be reserved for households earning between 20 and 60 percent of the area median income. Inglese Architecture is designing Sussex Woods, and LeChase Construction is the general contractor. Completion is slated for next summer.