Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Company NewsRetailSoutheastVirginia

LL Flooring Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection, to Close 94 Stores

by John Nelson

RICHMOND, VA. — LL Flooring (NYSE: LL), a specialty retailer of hard- and soft-surface flooring, has commenced voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The Richmond-based company, which operates more than 300 stores and a distribution center in Sandston, Va., will also be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

The retailer plans to use the Chapter 11 proceedings to pursue a “going concern sale” of its business, meaning that LL Flooring’s future buyer could continue the business as usual post-transaction. LL Flooring says it “remains in active negotiations with multiple bidders” and hopes to seek approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware of a sale of its business in the first few weeks of the proceedings.

Concurrent with the filing, LL Flooring announced it has reached an agreement with Hilco Merchant Resources LLC to assist the company in store closing sales at 94 locations. AlixPartners LLP is serving as restructuring advisor to LL Flooring, which has received $130 million in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing from its existing bank group led by Bank of America.

LL Flooring’s stock price closed on Friday, Aug. 9 at $0.84 per share, down from $3.75 a year ago, a 77.6 percent decline.

You may also like

13th Floor Obtains $83M Construction Loan for Apartment...

CRC Sells Centre at Hagerstown Shopping Center in...

Hanley Investment Arranges Sale of 145,588 SF Shopping...

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 159-Unit Active Adult Community...

Advisors Excel Begins Revitalization of West Ridge Mall...

Reliable Properties Acquires Portion of Barnsdall Square Shopping...

SRS Brokers $7.5M Sales of Two Fast Food...

Jamestown to Acquire North American Properties Atlanta Office,...

Multifamily Markets See Silver Lining Despite Economic Headwinds