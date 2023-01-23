REBusinessOnline

L&L Holding, Oak Row Equities Obtain $215M Construction Financing for Mixed-Use Development in Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Loans, Mixed-Use, Southeast

Upon completion, The Wynwood Plaza will total 1 million square feet of office, residential and retail space.

MIAMI — L&L Holding Co. and Oak Row Equities, with project partner Shorenstein Properties and co-investor Claure Group, have obtained $215 million in financing for the construction of The Wynwood Plaza, a mixed-use project in Miami. Construction will begin on the 1 million-square-feet development immediately, with completion scheduled for 2025. Designed by architecture firm Gensler, Wynwood Plaza will feature a 12-story office tower totaling approximately 266,000 square feet; a 509-unit apartment community dubbed The Residences at Wynwood Plaza; 32,000 square feet of retail space; and a 26,000-square-foot public plaza.

Investment firm Claure Group and law firm Weitz & Luxenberg will occupy 24,000 square feet and 18,000 square feet at the office tower, respectively. Dustin Stolly and Jordan Roeschlaub of Newmark represented the borrowers in capitalizing the project, and Scott Wadler and Michael Basinski of Berkadia arranged the financing on behalf of the development team through Bank OZK.

