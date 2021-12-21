L&L Holding Receives $911.4M in Financing for 47-Story Office Project in Midtown Manhattan

Located on the east side of Park Avenue between 55th and 56th streets, the 897-foot building is the first full-block tower to rise along the world’s most fabled commercial boulevard in half a century.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer L&L Holding Co. has received $911.4 million in financing for 425 Park Avenue, a 47-story office building that is nearing completion in Midtown Manhattan. L&L Holding, which is developing the building in partnership with BentallGreenOak and Tokyu Land Corp., will use the proceeds to retire existing construction debt and fund the final stages of development, including lease-up costs. Global asset management firm Citadel has already committed to roughly half of the space as the 670,000-square-foot building’s anchor tenant. Additional tenants include Wafra Capital Partners, Hellman & Friedman and Medical Properties Trust. Michael Tepedino and Michael Gigliotti of JLL arranged the financing through a consortium of lenders led by Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies.