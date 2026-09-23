L&L Infinite Acquires 42-Story Office Building in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — L&L Infinite Real Estate Partners, a development and investment firm with offices in New York City and West Palm Beach, has acquired 600 Third Avenue, a 42-story office building in Midtown Manhattan. L&L acquired the 575,254-square-foot building, which was originally constructed in 1970, in a joint venture with Mack Real Estate Group, BLDG Management and BD Blakely. The building was 92 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as law firm Polsinelli, Energy Impact Partners and global investment manager 3G Capital. The building’s retail space is home to Dunkin’, Shake Shack, Just Salad, PureGym and Chipotle Mexican Grill. Adam Spies and Josh King of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction. Bain Capital provided a $215 million acquisition loan for the deal.