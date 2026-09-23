Wednesday, September 23, 2026
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600-Third-Avenue-Manhattan
The 42-story office building at 600 Third Ave. has undergone a series of renovations in recent years, including lobby upgrades, elevator modernization and building system improvements. The plaza has also been redesigned to feature public green space with pathways that encourage pedestrian foot traffic. Additionally, an exclusive tenant amenity floor is being designed and will include a wrap-around terrace, lounge area and multi-purpose space.
AcquisitionsNew YorkNortheastOffice

L&L Infinite Acquires 42-Story Office Building in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — L&L Infinite Real Estate Partners, a development and investment firm with offices in New York City and West Palm Beach, has acquired 600 Third Avenue, a 42-story office building in Midtown Manhattan. L&L acquired the 575,254-square-foot building, which was originally constructed in 1970, in a joint venture with Mack Real Estate Group, BLDG Management and BD Blakely. The building was 92 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as law firm Polsinelli, Energy Impact Partners and global investment manager 3G Capital. The building’s retail space is home to Dunkin’, Shake Shack, Just Salad, PureGym and Chipotle Mexican Grill. Adam Spies and Josh King of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction. Bain Capital provided a $215 million acquisition loan for the deal.

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