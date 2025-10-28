L&L, Oak Row Open 1 MSF Wynwood Plaza Mixed-Use Campus in Miami

MIAMI — L&L Holding Co. and Oak Row Equities, along with project partners Shorenstein Investment Advisors and Claure Group, have opened Wynwood Plaza, a 1 million-square-foot mixed-use campus located at 95 N.W. 29th St. in Miami. The project is anchored by a luxury apartment community, shops and restaurants surrounding a half-acre public plaza and a 12-story office tower that is leased to tenants including Amazon (50,333 square feet).

The development team has secured leases for more than half of the 266,000-square-foot office building, with other committed tenants including OKO Group, Weitz & Luxenberg law firm and Claure Group. The Class A office building features private outdoor terraces, floor-to-ceiling windows, a fitness club, golf simulator and conference rooms.

Wynwood Plaza Residences comprises 509 apartments ranging in floorplans from studios to two-bedroom units. Monthly rental rates range from $2,495 to $4,660, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include basketball and pickleball courts, a lap pool, swimming pool, hot tub, cold plunge, coworking lounge with private offices and a large conference room, café, game area and a fitness center with a sauna, massage room and outdoor space.

Additionally, Luca Steak is expected to open its new restaurant at Wynwood Plaza next year. The design-build team includes architect Fortis Design + Build, general contractor Moss Construction and landscape architect Field Operations.