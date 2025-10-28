Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Wynwood Plaza features a 12-story office building leased to tenants including Amazon and OKO Group. (Photo courtesy of Shoootin)
DevelopmentFloridaMixed-UseMultifamilyOfficeSoutheast

L&L, Oak Row Open 1 MSF Wynwood Plaza Mixed-Use Campus in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — L&L Holding Co. and Oak Row Equities, along with project partners Shorenstein Investment Advisors and Claure Group, have opened Wynwood Plaza, a 1 million-square-foot mixed-use campus located at 95 N.W. 29th St. in Miami. The project is anchored by a luxury apartment community, shops and restaurants surrounding a half-acre public plaza and a 12-story office tower that is leased to tenants including Amazon (50,333 square feet).

The development team has secured leases for more than half of the 266,000-square-foot office building, with other committed tenants including OKO Group, Weitz & Luxenberg law firm and Claure Group. The Class A office building features private outdoor terraces, floor-to-ceiling windows, a fitness club, golf simulator and conference rooms.

Wynwood Plaza Residences comprises 509 apartments ranging in floorplans from studios to two-bedroom units. Monthly rental rates range from $2,495 to $4,660, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include basketball and pickleball courts, a lap pool, swimming pool, hot tub, cold plunge, coworking lounge with private offices and a large conference room, café, game area and a fitness center with a sauna, massage room and outdoor space.

Additionally, Luca Steak is expected to open its new restaurant at Wynwood Plaza next year. The design-build team includes architect Fortis Design + Build, general contractor Moss Construction and landscape architect Field Operations.

You may also like

Presidium Completes 338-Unit Apartment Community in Farmers Branch,...

Joint Venture to Develop 262,612 SF Industrial Facility...

Partnership Buys Midtown Manhattan Office Building, Plans Residential...

Industrious Signs 17,773 SF Office Lease in Greenwich,...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 1 MSF Industrial Portfolio...

ANF Completes 99-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.2M Sale of Shopping...

Colliers Arranges 26,285 SF Office Lease in Alpharetta,...

Hanover Co., KTGY Break Ground on Residential Building...