Friday, September 15, 2023
Upon completion, the office tower will total 266,000 square feet within the Wynwood Plaza mixed-use campus.
DevelopmentFloridaMixed-UseOfficeSoutheast

L&L, Oak Row Top Out 12-Story Office Tower at Wynwood Plaza in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — L&L Holding Co. and Oak Row Equities, with project partner Shorenstein Properties and co-investor Claure Group, have completed the vertical construction of a 12-story office tower situated within The Wynwood Plaza, a 1 million-square-foot mixed-use campus underway in the Wynwood Arts District of Miami.

Upon completion, the office development will total 266,000 square feet and will feature touchless entry and elevator systems, a dedicated parking garage, fitness club, bar lounge, conference and collaboration spaces and an expansive rooftop. Tenants will include Claure Group and law firm Weitz & Luxenberg, which will occupy 25,400 and 18,000 square feet, respectively.

Located at 95 N.W. 29th St., the Wynwood Plaza is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2025 and will feature 509 residential units, as well as 32,000 square feet of shops, cafes and restaurants.

