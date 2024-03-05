Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Kelvin-Lemon-Grove-CA
Kelvin will bring 66 apartments and 4,043-square-foot of retail space to Lemon Grove, Calif.
LLJ Ventures, Citymark Development to Open Kelvin Mixed-Use Community in Lemon Grove, California

by Amy Works

LEMON GROVE, CALIF. — LLJ Ventures and Citymark Development are nearing completion of Kelvin, a mixed-use community at 7950 Broadway in Lemon Grove in San Diego County.

Slated for completion in early March, Kelvin features 66 studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 523 square feet to 1,058 square feet. The five-story building offers 4,043 square feet of first-level commercial space on a 0.92-acre lot near local dining, shopping and entertainment options. Additionally, Kelvin is near Freeway 94, Freeway 125 and the Lemon Grove Trolley Station.

Pre-leasing is underway at Kelvin, which San Diego-based Sunrise Management is handling. Move-ins are scheduled the begin mid-March.

Studio E Architects served as architect for the project, which is situated on the site of a former Barry’s Athletic Supply store, which operated on the site for 25 years until it relocated to another Lemon Grove location.

