Lloyd Jones Acquires 10.6 Acres in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Plans Seniors Housing Development

AVIVA Port St. Lucie

Located on Lake Whitney Road, AVIVA Port St. Lucie is located close to Interstate 95, a Super Walmart, restaurants and a medical office park.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — Lloyd Jones LLC has acquired a 10.6-acre parcel in Port St. Lucie for the development of AVIVA Port St. Lucie, a 159-unit independent living community. The project developers plan to break ground next month, and occupancy is anticipated for January 2023.

Located on Lake Whitney Road, AVIVA Port St. Lucie is located close to Interstate 95, a Super Walmart, restaurants and a medical office park. The floorplans will include one- and two-bedroom apartments with dens, balconies, full kitchens and closets. Community amenities will include a pool, putting green, bar, walking trails and multipurpose rooms for social activities. Independent living services include two meals per day, housekeeping, linen services and planned entertainment and activities.

The property will operate under Lloyd Jones’ proprietary AVIVA brand, which caters to lifestyles ranging from active adult to independent living. AVIVA Port St Lucie will be operated by Lloyd Jones Senior Living Management, the senior housing management division of Lloyd Jones.

