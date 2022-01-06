Lloyd Jones Acquires 351-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

KATY, TEXAS — Miami-based investment firm Lloyd Jones has acquired Seville at Clay Crossing, a 351-unit apartment community located in the western Houston suburb of Katy that was built in 2020. Units at the property feature granite countertops, private garages and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, package lockers and a dog park. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.