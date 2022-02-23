LM Manufacturing Signs 296,000 SF Industrial Lease in Detroit

DETROIT — LM Manufacturing, a joint venture between automotive suppliers Magna and LAN Manufacturing, has leased 296,000 square feet of manufacturing space in Detroit’s Delray neighborhood. The tenant is leasing space within the former Sakthi Industrial Campus, which Bedrock acquired in September 2020. The campus includes roughly 529,000 square feet of industrial space, 89,000 square feet of office space and 10 acres of developable land. LM Manufacturing’s lease will commence in May.