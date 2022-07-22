LMC Begins Leasing 434-Unit High-Rise Apartment Community in White Plains, New York

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — LMC has begun preleasing The Mitchell, a high-rise apartment community in White Plains, located north of New York City. The property comprises 434 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. The Mitchell also includes amenities such as a fitness center, club lounge, outdoor lounge, children’s playroom, conference room and bike storage, as well as 8,145 square feet of retail space, including mezzanine-level coworking space and a rooftop deck. The first move-ins are scheduled for August. Rents start at $2,590 per month for a one-bedroom unit.