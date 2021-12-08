LMC Completes Development of 212-Unit Luxury Apartment Project in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The Fynn rises eight stories in Elmhurst.

ELMHURST, ILL. — LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corp., has completed development of The Fynn in Elmhurst, a western suburb of Chicago. BKV Group designed the eight-story, 212-unit apartment development, which is located at 183 N. Addison Ave. BKV provided planning and pre-development services and led all engineering, architecture, interior design and landscape architecture. Amenities include a pool, community lounge, coworking stations, fitness center, exercise studio, dog run and sky club. Monthly rents start at $1,815. Residents can now receive up to two months of free rent.