LMC Starts Preleasing 298-Unit Triangle Square Apartments in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

CHICAGO — LMC has started preleasing Triangle Square Apartments, a 298-unit luxury apartment community in Chicago’s northern neighborhood of Bucktown. Triangle Square offers studio through three-bedroom units ranging from 464 to 1,413 square feet that feature built-in Wi-Fi, floor-to-ceiling windows and stainless-steel appliances. Select units offer private balconies, wine racks and walk-in closets. Located at 2155 N. Elston Ave., the community will put residents within walking distance of the Chicago River and local shops and eateries, with Lincoln Park and lakefront views to the east. The community is also within walking distance of the Metra Clybourn station. The seven-story midrise community also includes 21,223 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The first move-ins are scheduled to begin in July. Monthly rents will start at $1,455, according to Apartments.com.