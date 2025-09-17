LMC Welcomes Four New Tenants to Blue Star Shopping Center in Watchung, New Jersey

WATCHUNG, N.J. — On behalf of an undisclosed landlord, Levin Management Corp. (LMC) has welcomed four new tenants to the 420,000-square-foot Blue Star Shopping Center in the Northern New Jersey community of Watchung. The leases with Burlington, Taco Bell, Nail Spa & Beyond and Marshalls total roughly 62,200 square feet. Marshalls will relocate to a 27,000-square-foot portion of a building formerly occupied by ShopRite, which is also being redeveloped to accommodate Burlington. Additionally, Taco Bell has opened a 2,900-square-foot restaurant, while Nail Spa & Beyond will operate a 5,800-square-foot salon. E.J. Moawad of LMC represented ownership in the lease negotiations. Cliff Simon of CNS represented Burlington, while Jerry Welkis and Stephan Miller of Welco Realty represented Marshalls. Bob Delia of Summit Realty represented Taco Bell.