Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityNew JerseyNortheastRestaurantRetail

LMC Welcomes Four New Tenants to Blue Star Shopping Center in Watchung, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

WATCHUNG, N.J. — On behalf of an undisclosed landlord, Levin Management Corp. (LMC) has welcomed four new tenants to the 420,000-square-foot Blue Star Shopping Center in the Northern New Jersey community of Watchung. The leases with Burlington, Taco Bell, Nail Spa & Beyond and Marshalls total roughly 62,200 square feet. Marshalls will relocate to a 27,000-square-foot portion of a building formerly occupied by ShopRite, which is also being redeveloped to accommodate Burlington. Additionally, Taco Bell has opened a 2,900-square-foot restaurant, while Nail Spa & Beyond will operate a 5,800-square-foot salon. E.J. Moawad of LMC represented ownership in the lease negotiations. Cliff Simon of CNS represented Burlington, while Jerry Welkis and Stephan Miller of Welco Realty represented Marshalls. Bob Delia of Summit Realty represented Taco Bell.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 407-Unit Self-Storage...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 3,251 SF...

Phoenix Tube Nears Completion of 75,000 SF Industrial...

ML Realty Partners Secures 132,892 SF Lease for...

Stonemont Financial Buys 67,000 SF Industrial Service Facility...

VIUM Capital to Relocate Headquarters to 14,808 SF...

Partnership Completes 31-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Brooklyn

Advanced Circuit Services Signs 98,143 SF Industrial Lease...

EōS Fitness to Open 48,248 SF Gym at...