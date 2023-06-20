Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Novi Flats is the first of three adjacent properties in downtown Concord, N.C., being built by the LMG-Denholtz joint venture.
LMG, Denholtz Open 48-Unit Novi Flats Apartments in Downtown Concord, North Carolina

by John Nelson

CONCORD, N.C. — Lansing Melbourne Group (LMG) and Denholtz Properties have opened Novi Flats, a 48-unit apartment community located in downtown Concord, about 27 miles northeast of Charlotte. The property is the first of three adjacent properties being built by the LMG-Denholtz joint venture. The other two communities will be the 167-unit Novi Rise, which will open later this year, and the 89-unit Novi Lofts that is set to open in late 2024.

Novi Flats features an upscale industrial aesthetic and units come with quartz countertops, GE stainless steel appliance packages and in-unit washers and dryers. Select units have walk-in showers and closets, balconies and USB outlets. Amenities include a private CrossFit gym, bike room and package concierge, as well as connection to Concord’s Spring Street parking deck via a sky bridge. Novi Flats also features 2,333 square feet of street-level retail space.

