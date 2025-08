TUCSON, ARIZ. — LMG Investments has completed the disposition of BV Shoppes, a retail center in Tucson, to JP Family Trust for $2 million. Located at 2920-2932 E. Broadway Blvd., BV Shoppes offers 12,900 square feet of retail space. Dave Hammack of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller, while Jeramy Price of Volk Co. represented the buyer in the transaction.