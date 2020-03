LMI Capital Arranges $13M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Asset in Corpus Christi

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — LMI Capital, a Real Estate Capital Alliance (RECA) member, has arranged a $13 million acquisition loan for an undisclosed 180-unit multifamily asset in Corpus Christi. Jamie Safier of LMI Capital placed the nonrecourse loan, which featured full-term, interest-only payments, on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. Proceeds will also cover costs of capital improvements.