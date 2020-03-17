LMI Capital Arranges $17M Acquisition Loan for Houston Multifamily Asset

HOUSTON — LMI Capital, a Real Estate Capital Alliance (RECA) member, has arranged a $17 million acquisition loan for a 255-unit multifamily asset in northeast Houston. The loan was structured with a floating interest rate and three years of interest-only payments. Jamie Mullin of LMI Capital placed the debt on behalf of an undisclosed borrower. The property name was also not disclosed.