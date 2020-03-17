REBusinessOnline

LMI Capital Arranges $17M Acquisition Loan for Houston Multifamily Asset

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — LMI Capital, a Real Estate Capital Alliance (RECA) member, has arranged a $17 million acquisition loan for a 255-unit multifamily asset in northeast Houston. The loan was structured with a floating interest rate and three years of interest-only payments. Jamie Mullin of LMI Capital placed the debt on behalf of an undisclosed borrower. The property name was also not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will Covid-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business