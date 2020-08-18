REBusinessOnline

LMI Capital Arranges $23M Loan for Refinancing of Houston Apartment Community

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — LMI Capital has arranged a $23 million loan for the refinancing of a 270-unit apartment community located on the southwest side of Houston. Brandon Brown of LMI Capital arranged the loan, which was structured with a fixed 3.13 percent interest rate and five years of interest-only payments, on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

