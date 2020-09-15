LMI Capital Arranges $8M Acquisition Loan for Houston Apartment Complex

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — LMI Capital, a Real Estate Capital Alliance (RECA) member, has arranged an $8 million bridge loan for the acquisition of a 150-unit apartment community in southwest Houston. Kurt Dennis of LMI Capital placed the loan, which was structured with three years of interest-only payments and a floating interest rate, on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. A portion of the funds will be used to complete renovations