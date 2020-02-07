LMI Capital Arranges $8M Acquisition Loan for Houston Apartments
HOUSTON — LMI Capital, a Real Estate Capital Alliance (RECA) member, has arranged an $8 million bridge loan for the acquisition of a 150-unit apartment community in the Houston area. The loan was structured with an 80 percent loan-to-value ratio and 2.5 years of interest-only payments. The financing includes proceeds to fund a capital improvement program. Brandon Brown of LMI Capital placed the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The lender and property name were also not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.