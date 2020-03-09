LMI Capital Arranges Two Commercial Loans Totaling $9M in Houston Area

HOUSTON AND PASADENA, TEXAS — LMI Capital, a Real Estate Capital Alliance (RECA) member, has arranged two commercial loans totaling $9 million in the Houston area. In the first transaction, Jamie Safier of LMI Capital placed a $2.6 million, 10-year loan for the refinancing of a 50-unit multifamily asset located in the eastern suburb of Pasadena. In the second deal, Adam Pike of LMI Capital arranged a $6.4 million acquisition loan for a 105,000-square-foot office building in west Houston. The property names and borrowers were not disclosed.