Thursday, May 15, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Ray-Harlem
National Black Theatre (NBT) and Ray are partners in the redevelopment of the site that has been home to NBT since its founding in 1968. Commencement of NBT’s interior fit-out is anticipated to begin this fall, with a grand opening scheduled for 2027.
CivicDevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

LMXD, Ray Begin Leasing 21-Story Multifamily, Civic Project in Harlem

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — LMXD, an affiliate of New York City-based L&M Development Partners, and residential developer Ray have begun leasing a 21-story multifamily and civic project in Harlem. Designed by Frida Escobedo Architects and Handel Architects, the National Black Theatre & Ray Harlem houses 222 mixed-income apartments, commercial space along 125th Street and a multi-purpose room that is open to the community. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Residential amenities include a communal kitchen and outdoor grilling stations, a coworking lounge, fitness center and yoga studio, library curated by Phaidon Press, living room lounge and two outdoor terraces. In addition, the site features a 27,000-square-foot home for the National Black Theatre. This space houses offices, classrooms, a 250-seat performance venue, a 99-seat flexible studio theater and a set-building shop to support workforce development in theatrical trades. Construction topped out in fall 2023.

You may also like

Berkadia Brokers $23.2M Sale of Multifamily Property in...

DHPH Acquires 55,000 SF Vacant Industrial Building in...

Evergreen Devco Sells Outlook Table Mesa Multifamily Property...

Merrill Gardens Adds Three Seniors Housing Communities in...

Moda Operandi Signs 30,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Nadel Architects Completes Two Retail Centers in Metro...

Amazon to Expand Office Footprint at Nashville Yards,...

Kids Empire to Open 21,000 SF Indoor Playground...

PMG Tops Out 42-Story Society Las Olas Apartment...