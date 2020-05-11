LNR Partners Sells 50,000 SF Retail Center in Woodland Park, New Jersey

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. — Florida-based developer LNR Partners LLC has sold Lenox Plaza, a 50,000-square-foot retail center in Woodland Park, a northwestern suburb of New York City, to an undisclosed buyer. At the time of sale, the property was 96 percent leased to tenants including Pizza Hut, Party City and Blimpie. The four-building complex was originally built in 1986, and the parking lot was recently renovated in 2018. LNR acquired the property from Azarian Group in 2007 for $20 million. Jacklene Chesler of Colliers International represented LNR Partners in the transaction. The sales price was undisclosed.