REBusinessOnline

LNR Partners Sells 50,000 SF Retail Center in Woodland Park, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. — Florida-based developer LNR Partners LLC has sold Lenox Plaza, a 50,000-square-foot retail center in Woodland Park, a northwestern suburb of New York City, to an undisclosed buyer. At the time of sale, the property was 96 percent leased to tenants including Pizza Hut, Party City and Blimpie. The four-building complex was originally built in 1986, and the parking lot was recently renovated in 2018. LNR acquired the property from Azarian Group in 2007 for $20 million. Jacklene Chesler of Colliers International represented LNR Partners in the transaction. The sales price was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
13
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business