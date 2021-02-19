Loaded Elevated Nachos Opens at Streets of St. Charles in Suburban St. Louis

ST. CHARLES, MO. — Loaded Elevated Nachos is now open at The Streets of St. Charles in suburban St. Louis. The nacho concept occupies 1,400 square feet at 1450 Beale St., which is also home to Narwhal’s Crafted, Yoga Six and Napoli III. The menu boasts 10 different nacho dishes. Loaded is a new concept from the owners of Narwhal’s Crafted, a frozen drink bar. The Streets of St. Charles is a 27-acre development with retail, dining, entertainment, hospitality, multifamily and office components. Cullinan Properties Ltd. is the owner and manager.