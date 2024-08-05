Monday, August 5, 2024
Terminal-Logsitics-Center-Queens
The rentable space at Terminal Logsitics Center in Queens totals 164,295 square feet with an additional 102,275 square feet of truck courts. Tenants include a global airline catering services firm.
LoanCore Capital Provides $85M Loan for Refinancing of Queens Industrial Condo

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — LoanCore Capital, a Connecticut-based asset management firm, has provided an $85 million loan for the refinancing of an industrial condo in the Jamaica area of Queens. The space in question comprises the first two floors of Terminal Logistics Center, a newly built, five-story facility located at 130-02 S. Conduit Ave. Max Herzog, Marko Kazanjian, Max Hulsh and Andrew Cohen of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, originated the loan. The borrower is a partnership between New York-based investment and development firm Triangle Equities and Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group. Triangle Equities acquired the site in 2018, broke ground in 2020 and recapitalized the property with $61 million in equity from Goldman Sachs in spring 2023.

