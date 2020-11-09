Local Buyer Purchases Blue Dot Place Apartments in Colorado Springs for $13M

The 33-unit Blue Dot Place was the first for-rent multifamily product built in downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., since the 1960s.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Newmark has arranged the sale of Blue Dot Place, an apartment community located at 412 S. Nevada Ave. in Colorado Springs. Darsey Nicklasson and Kathy Loo sold the asset to Ray, Tim and Brian Rhodes for $13 million, or $393,393 per unit.

Developed in 2016, Blue Dot Place features 33 apartments and three commercial spaces. The community was the first for-rent multifamily product built in downtown Colorado Springs since the 1960s, according to the broker.

Saul Levy and Kevin McKenna of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.