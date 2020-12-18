Local Developer Breaks Ground on Office Project for Sun Life in Portland, Maine

Posted on by in Development, Maine, Northeast, Office

PORTLAND, MAINE — Portland Foreside Development Co. has broken ground on an office project for financial services provider Sun Life in the city’s downtown area. The waterfront building will house as many as 700 employees of Sun Life and its subsidiary FullscopeRMS, which expect to have a total footprint of about 77,000 square feet. The property will also feature retail and restaurant space, as well as public plazas. Completion is slated for 2022.