Local Developer Buys Land for 104,440 SF Industrial Project in Mansfield, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Industrial, Texas

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — A local developer doing business as Industrial Reserve LLC has acquired 14 acres in the southern Fort Worth suburb of Mansfield for a 104,440-square-foot industrial project. Mansfield Commerce Park will be a six-building development with single-story structures with ample outside storage space. Josh Meraz and Michael Spain of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Partners represented the seller, Trinity Forge Inc., which operates a machine and die shop at the site, in the sale of the land. Brant Landry of Landry Commercial represented the buyer/developer.