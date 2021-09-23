REBusinessOnline

Local Developer Buys Land for 104,440 SF Industrial Project in Mansfield, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Industrial, Texas

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — A local developer doing business as Industrial Reserve LLC has acquired 14 acres in the southern Fort Worth suburb of Mansfield for a 104,440-square-foot industrial project. Mansfield Commerce Park will be a six-building development with single-story structures with ample outside storage space. Josh Meraz and Michael Spain of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Partners represented the seller, Trinity Forge Inc., which operates a machine and die shop at the site, in the sale of the land. Brant Landry of Landry Commercial represented the buyer/developer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
28
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — Fundamental Marketplace Drivers in Today’s Environment
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews