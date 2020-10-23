REBusinessOnline

Local Developer Completes 109,000 SF K Towne Plaza Shopping Center in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — A local, Korean family-based developer has completed K Towne Plaza Shopping Center, a 109,000-square-foot retail property located at 4060 State Highway in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. Korean grocer Galleria Mart anchors the property, which features an additional 65 retail spaces. A grand opening will be held Saturday, Oct. 24 and will include kiosks offering Korean food and wares. Gaines Real Estate Co. manages the property. The developer requested anonymity.

