Local Developer Completes 109,000 SF K Towne Plaza Shopping Center in Metro Dallas
CARROLLTON, TEXAS — A local, Korean family-based developer has completed K Towne Plaza Shopping Center, a 109,000-square-foot retail property located at 4060 State Highway in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. Korean grocer Galleria Mart anchors the property, which features an additional 65 retail spaces. A grand opening will be held Saturday, Oct. 24 and will include kiosks offering Korean food and wares. Gaines Real Estate Co. manages the property. The developer requested anonymity.
