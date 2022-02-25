REBusinessOnline

Local Developer Completes 629-Unit Apartment Community in Jersey City

Approximately 50 percent of the units at 3 Acres, a 629-unit apartment community in Jersey City, are now leased.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A developer doing business as 400 Claremont LLC has completed 3 Acres, a 629-unit apartment community in Jersey City. Designed by Marchetto Higgins Stieve, the property offers micro studio, studio, one- and two-bedroom units with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Indoor amenities include a fitness center, saunas, conference room, work pods, demonstration kitchen, multi-sport simulator and screening room, resident lounge and a game room with a mini bowling alley. Outside, residents have access to a rooftop terrace with a pool, as well as a dog run and courtyards with dining stations, workout areas and games. The property is roughly 50 percent leased, and rents start at $1,575 per month for a one-bedroom unit.

