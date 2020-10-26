Local Developer Opens 91-Unit Bay One Apartments in Bayonne, New Jersey

Constructed in the heart of Bayonne, Bay One Apartments is located within walking distance of restaurant/shopping options, mass transit access to New York City and several local parks, as well within a short distance to Newark Liberty Airport.

BAYONNE, N.J. — A local developer doing business as 957 Broadway, Urban Renewal LLC has opened Bay One, a 91-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey city of Bayonne. Bay One offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and an 8,000-square-foot rooftop garden with grilling and dining areas, a fire pit lounge, fenced dog run and pet spa station. Rents start at $1,750 per month for a studio unit.