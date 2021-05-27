REBusinessOnline

Local Developer Sells 28,000 SF Riverstone Plaza Retail Center in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — A local developer doing business as LJ Parkway LLC has sold Riverstone Plaza, a 28,000-square-foot retail center in the southwestern Houston suburb of Sugar Land. Built in 2018, the property was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to a roster of 16 tenants that includes salons, medical services, a learning center and restaurants. Marc Peeler of NewQuest Properties represented the seller in the transaction. Bob Yuanjie of Ping Management LLC represented the undisclosed, locally based buyer.

