Local Developer Sells 86,105 SF Self-Storage Facility in Layton, Utah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Utah, Western

Storage General – Layton in Layton, Utah features 86,105 square feet of self-storage units spread across 11 buildings.

LAYTON, UTAH — A local investment and development group has completed the disposition of Storage General – Layton, an 86,105-square-foot self-storage facility located on Antelope Drive in Layton. A REIT acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Jordan Farrer and Adam Schlosser of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

Storage General – Layton features 11 single-story buildings offering interior, drive-up, climate-controlled and traditional self-storage units with roll-up doors. The property has cinderblock front dividers with all metal interior walls, slightly pitched standing seam metal roofs, roll-up doors and driveways.