Local Developers Complete $90M Avenir Luxury Apartment Complex in Suburban St. Louis

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO. — Developers Charles Deutsch and Zack Deutsch have completed Avenir, a $90 million luxury apartment complex in the St. Louis suburb of University City. Occupancy at the 262-unit project has surpassed 50 percent. Floor plans come in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations ranging from 640 to 1,620 square feet. Monthly rents start at $1,700. Amenities include pickleball courts, bocce ball, a resort-style swimming pool, outdoor grilling stations, fire pits, a dog park, fitness center, business center, indoor game room and coffee bar. Covered parking and a bike storage area are also available.

Avenir represents the Deutsch’s first luxury apartment community that isn’t geared toward the seniors housing market. Charles Deutsch is one of the original co-founders and owners of The Gatesworth Communities, a collection of luxury seniors housing developments in University City and Creve Coeur. His son, Zack, has been a member of The Gatesworth Communities team for more than a decade. Holland Construction Services was the general contractor for Avenir. Construction began in October 2022. Additional project team members included Gray Design Group as architect and First Bank, which provided the financing.