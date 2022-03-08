Local Developers Plan $134M Redevelopment of Fisher Body Plant in Detroit

Named Fisher 21 Lofts, the project involves the conversion of the abandoned automotive plant into 400 mixed-income housing units along with retail and commercial space. (Rendering courtesy of McIntosh Poris Associates)

DETROIT — Jackson Asset Management and Hosey Development are planning a $134 million redevelopment of the former Fisher Body Plant 21 in Detroit, according to The Detroit News and other local media. Named Fisher 21 Lofts, the project involves the conversion of the abandoned automotive plant into 400 mixed-income housing units along with retail and commercial space. Construction could begin as early as next year. The project awaits city council approval. The city took title of the former manufacturing facility in 2000. The plant was originally built by the Fisher brothers and utilized for producing auto bodies for Cadillac and Buick.